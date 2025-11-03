Technical analysis of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) stock chart patterns

While Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR has overperformed by 2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGS rose by 6.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.37 to $19.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.78% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on February 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TGS. Morgan Stanley August 13, 2019d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for TGS, as published in its report on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS)

The current dividend for TGS investors is set at $1.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TGS is recording an average volume of 579.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.76%, with a gain of 38.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.88, showing growth from the present price of $31.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR Shares?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is based in the Argentina and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Integrated market. When comparing Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.