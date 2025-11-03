Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA rose by 186.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.51 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.97% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TSHA. BMO Capital Markets also rated TSHA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on April 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Jefferies February 01, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TSHA, as published in its report on February 01, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TSHA is registering an average volume of 5.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a gain of 4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.77, showing growth from the present price of $4.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.