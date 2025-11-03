STUB’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Stubhub Holdings Inc’s (STUB) stock is trading at $18.11, marking a fall of -5.40% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -35.05% below its 52-week high of $27.89 and 12.45% above its 52-week low of $16.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.15% below the high and +9.15% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider STUB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.25.STUB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.33, resulting in an 0.36 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.54 in simple terms.

Stubhub Holdings Inc (NYSE: STUB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.20% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 36.30% of its stock and 43.83% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is PGIM ETF Trust-PGIM Jennison Focused Mid-Cap ETF holding total of 5.14 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 93658.0.

The securities firm Trust for Professional Managers-Column Small Cap Fund holds 23.2 shares of STUB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.42 million.

An overview of Stubhub Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) traded 3,120,897 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.99 and price change of +1.10.