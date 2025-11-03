SSTK (Shutterstock Inc) has impressive results

While Shutterstock Inc has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTK fell by -17.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.80 to $14.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Needham Reiterated Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) to Buy. A report published by Truist on February 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SSTK. Morgan Stanley also rated SSTK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on October 19, 2023, and assigned a price target of $34. JMP Securities November 28, 2022d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SSTK, as published in its report on November 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

With SSTK’s current dividend of $1.29 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Shutterstock Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SSTK has an average volume of 269.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a gain of 1.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing decline from the present price of $25.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shutterstock Inc Shares?

Internet Content & Information giant Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Shutterstock Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 713.01%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.