Results from Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) show potential

While Compass Pathways Plc ADR has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPS rose by 67.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.09 to $2.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.53% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) to In-line. A report published by Stifel on February 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CMPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on April 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS, as published in its report on December 12, 2023. Berenberg’s report from November 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for CMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMPS is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a gain of 0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.60, showing growth from the present price of $6.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Pathways Plc ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.