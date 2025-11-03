ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While ProQR Therapeutics N.V has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR rose by 3.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.21 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.52% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on April 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PRQR. Citigroup also Upgraded PRQR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Raymond James October 29, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for PRQR, as published in its report on October 29, 2024. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 440.92K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PRQR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.04%, with a loss of -5.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.96, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.