ProKidney Corp (PROK) stock shows negative growth on Friday

While ProKidney Corp has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PROK rose by 81.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.40% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PROK. Guggenheim also rated PROK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on March 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3. BofA Securities January 02, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PROK, as published in its report on January 02, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from July 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for PROK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

In order to gain a clear picture of ProKidney Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PROK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a loss of -4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.40, showing growth from the present price of $3.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PROK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProKidney Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.