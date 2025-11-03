Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Kyivstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:KYIV)

Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.85% from the previous close with its current price standing at $14.02. Its current price is -14.93% under its 52-week high of $16.48 and 41.33% more than its 52-week low of $9.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.71% below the high and +20.87% above the low.

How does Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.71 in simple terms.

Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV): Earnings History

If we examine Kyivstar Group Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.54, slashing the consensus of $1.5. In other words, it beat the consensus by $1.56, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.54 in contrast with the Outlook of $1.5. That was a difference of $1.56 and a surprise of 0.

Kyivstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KYIV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 92.24% of shares. A total of 62 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.33% of its stock and 94.49% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Commonwealth Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF holding total of 85.61 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.19 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 14.29 shares of KYIV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.2 million.

An overview of Kyivstar Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kyivstar Group Ltd (KYIV) traded 575,592 shares per day, with a moving average of $13.02 and price change of +1.90. With the moving average of $12.17 and a price change of +0.60, about 693,857 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.