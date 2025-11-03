LITE (Lumentum Holdings Inc) has impressive results

While Lumentum Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE rose by 140.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $214.50 to $45.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 100.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) to Outperform. A report published by Barclays on October 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LITE. Citigroup also rated LITE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $165 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 29, 2025. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LITE, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 55.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lumentum Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LITE is recording an average volume of 3.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a gain of 12.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.74, showing decline from the present price of $201.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares?

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 854.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 179.55%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.