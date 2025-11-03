It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)

While Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR has overperformed by 6.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOMA fell by -8.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.17 to $7.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.45% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LOMA. Itau BBA also Upgraded LOMA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2025. BofA Securities April 08, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LOMA, as published in its report on April 08, 2024. UBS’s report from April 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LOMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LOMA is recording an average volume of 784.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.95%, with a gain of 39.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.05, showing growth from the present price of $10.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Building Materials sector, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.95%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.