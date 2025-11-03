It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

While Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LCTX rose by 282.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.87 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 110.74% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LCTX. B. Riley Securities also rated LCTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 14, 2022. Noble Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on August 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LCTX, as published in its report on March 31, 2021.

Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LCTX has an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.82%, with a gain of 12.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.17, showing growth from the present price of $1.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LCTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.