It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

While DigitalBridge Group Inc has underperformed by -4.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG rose by 4.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.19 to $6.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.56% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on November 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for DBRG. B. Riley Securities also rated DBRG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. JP Morgan September 28, 2023d the rating to Overweight on September 28, 2023, and set its price target from $19 to $25. Keefe Bruyette June 05, 2023d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DBRG, as published in its report on June 05, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for DBRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

The current dividend for DBRG investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DigitalBridge Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1675.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DBRG is recording an average volume of 2.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a loss of -5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.28, showing growth from the present price of $11.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.