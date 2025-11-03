Is the Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) stock an investment opportunity?

Bullish (BLSH)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.19% from the previous close with its current price standing at $49.97. Its current price is -57.65% under its 52-week high of $118.00 and 4.37% more than its 52-week low of $47.88. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.75% below the high and +1.17% above the low.

BLSH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.23, resulting in an 15.88 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bullish (BLSH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.67 in simple terms.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bullish (BLSH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 77.96% of shares. A total of 60 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.44% of its stock and 38.31% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Rutland Square TRT II-Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total holding total of 421.01 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20.84 million.

The securities firm AB CAP FUND, INC.-AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 197.42 shares of BLSH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.77 million.

An overview of Bullish’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bullish (BLSH) traded 2,494,669 shares per day, with a moving average of $57.11 and price change of -18.56. With the moving average of $59.03 and a price change of -20.59, about 3,709,320 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.