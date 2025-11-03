Is it possible to buy Green Plains Inc(GPRE) shares at a good price now?

While Green Plains Inc has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPRE rose by 8.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.04 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPRE. BofA Securities also Downgraded GPRE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 14, 2025. Jefferies March 11, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GPRE, as published in its report on March 11, 2025. UBS’s report from March 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for GPRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Green Plains Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GPRE is recording an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -7.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.56, showing growth from the present price of $10.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Green Plains Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.