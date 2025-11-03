Is it possible to buy Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc(APLS) shares at a good price now?

While Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLS fell by -32.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.72 to $16.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.76% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on September 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for APLS. Raymond James also Downgraded APLS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for APLS, as published in its report on April 29, 2025. Goldman’s report from December 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for APLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 132.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APLS has an average volume of 2.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.67%, with a loss of -23.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.61, showing growth from the present price of $21.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Biotechnology giant Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 72.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 458.67%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.