Investing in Immunome Inc (IMNM) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Immunome Inc has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMNM rose by 51.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.32 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.15% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2025, Goldman started tracking Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMNM. Lake Street also rated IMNM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 02, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on November 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IMNM, as published in its report on May 31, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from April 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for IMNM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Immunome Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMNM is recording 1.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a gain of 2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMNM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunome Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.