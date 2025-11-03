How to interpret Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)’s stock chart patterns

While Intuitive Machines Inc has overperformed by 4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNR fell by -34.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.95 to $6.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.44% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on July 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LUNR. Barclays also rated LUNR shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on February 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for LUNR, as published in its report on February 05, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for LUNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Intuitive Machines Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LUNR is registering an average volume of 7.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.34%, with a loss of -6.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.62, showing growth from the present price of $11.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.