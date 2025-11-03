How should investors view Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)?

While Viking Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VKTX fell by -5.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.10 to $18.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for VKTX. Goldman also rated VKTX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on February 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $102. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for VKTX, as published in its report on February 07, 2025. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VKTX has an average volume of 6.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 10.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $94.00, showing growth from the present price of $38.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viking Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.