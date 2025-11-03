How did Symbotic Inc (SYM) fare last session?

While Symbotic Inc has overperformed by 4.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 241.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.58 to $16.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 108.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) recommending Underweight. A report published by Northcoast on October 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SYM. UBS also Downgraded SYM shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. Robert W. Baird August 07, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SYM, as published in its report on August 07, 2025. Arete’s report from July 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Symbotic Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SYM is recording 2.15M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a gain of 24.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.88, showing decline from the present price of $80.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.