Have you been able to find a good deal on Sunrun Inc’s shares?

While Sunrun Inc has overperformed by 5.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RUN rose by 124.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.44 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 88.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) to Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on October 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for RUN. Jefferies also Upgraded RUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 01, 2025. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RUN, as published in its report on August 07, 2025. Jefferies’s report from July 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $11 for RUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sunrun Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RUN is recording an average volume of 12.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.24, showing growth from the present price of $20.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunrun Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.