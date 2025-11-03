FLY’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY)’s stock is trading at $23.52 at the moment marking a fall of -3.05% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -68.13% less than their 52-week high of $73.80, and -1.22% over their 52-week low of $23.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.23% below the high and +1.44% above the low.

How does Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.14 in simple terms.

Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: FLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.33% of shares. A total of 41 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 46.06% of its stock and 53.14% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MFS Series Trust IV-MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund holding total of 395.06 shares that make 0.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.18 million.

The securities firm AB CAP FUND, INC.-AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 252.13 shares of FLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.86 million.

An overview of Firefly Aerospace Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY) traded 1,770,896 shares per day, with a moving average of $27.34 and price change of -5.51. With the moving average of $35.41 and a price change of -22.53, about 1,688,467 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.