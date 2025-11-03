Figure Technology Solutions Inc (FIGR)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Figure Technology Solutions Inc has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIGR rose by 27.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.50 to $30.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.86% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: FIGR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on October 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FIGR. Mizuho also rated FIGR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2025. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on October 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $48.50. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for FIGR, as published in its report on October 06, 2025. Goldman’s report from October 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for FIGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Figure Technology Solutions Inc (FIGR)

One of the most important indicators of Figure Technology Solutions Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FIGR is recording 4.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.00%, with a loss of -0.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.72, showing growth from the present price of $39.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Figure Technology Solutions Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.