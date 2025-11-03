Examining Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) more closely is necessary

While Teladoc Health Inc has underperformed by -1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDOC fell by -5.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.21 to $6.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.49% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on November 15, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TDOC. Jefferies also reiterated TDOC shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 17, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for TDOC, as published in its report on February 26, 2024. DA Davidson’s report from January 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for TDOC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Teladoc Health Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TDOC is recording 7.28M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a loss of -8.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.21, showing growth from the present price of $8.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDOC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Teladoc Health Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.