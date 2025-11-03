Erasca Inc (ERAS)’s stock decline to 2.42 per share

While Erasca Inc has underperformed by -1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERAS fell by -3.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.31 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Stifel started tracking Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on September 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ERAS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ERAS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on March 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ERAS, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. CapitalOne’s report from March 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ERAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Erasca Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ERAS is registering an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Erasca Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.