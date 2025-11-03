Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWTX fell by -31.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.12 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.49% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, Goldman started tracking Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on July 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for EWTX. H.C. Wainwright also rated EWTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2025. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on April 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $41. Scotiabank April 02, 2025d its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for EWTX, as published in its report on April 02, 2025. Scotiabank’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for EWTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EWTX is recording an average volume of 846.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.74%, with a gain of 20.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.15, showing growth from the present price of $18.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edgewise Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.