DNUT underperforms with a -1.10 decrease in share price

While Krispy Kreme Inc has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNUT fell by -63.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.68 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 02, 2025, CapitalOne Reiterated Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) to Equal Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DNUT. BNP Paribas Exane also Downgraded DNUT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley February 26, 2025d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for DNUT, as published in its report on February 26, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for DNUT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)

Investors in Krispy Kreme Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.11 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Krispy Kreme Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DNUT is recording 7.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a loss of -9.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNUT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Krispy Kreme Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.