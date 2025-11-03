Did iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) perform well in the last session?

While iHeartMedia Inc has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHRT rose by 50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.51 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.55% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for IHRT. JP Morgan also Downgraded IHRT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2023. Goldman August 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IHRT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for IHRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of iHeartMedia Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 847.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IHRT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a loss of -12.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.12, showing decline from the present price of $2.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iHeartMedia Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.