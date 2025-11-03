CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While CoreWeave Inc has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRWV rose by 234.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $187.00 to $33.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.68% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CRWV. Melius also Upgraded CRWV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $165 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $165. Citizens JMP September 16, 2025d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for CRWV, as published in its report on September 16, 2025. Raymond James’s report from September 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $130 for CRWV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of CoreWeave Inc (CRWV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 206.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CoreWeave Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -146.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRWV is recording an average volume of 28.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $142.83, showing growth from the present price of $133.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRWV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CoreWeave Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.