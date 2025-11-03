CGC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

Currently, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) stock is trading at $1.22, marking a fall of -2.02% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -79.05% below its 52-week high of $5.80 and 57.79% above its 52-week low of $0.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.92% below the high and +1.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CGC’s SMA-200 is $1.3897.

As well, it is important to consider CGC stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.05.CGC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.70, resulting in an 3.69 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Earnings History

If we examine Canopy Growth Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19, beating the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -61.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.19 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -61.00%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.08 and -0.15 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.11 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.95 and also replicates 88.42% growth rate year over year.

An overview of Canopy Growth Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) traded 21,788,799 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3573 and price change of -0.1636. With the moving average of $1.4033 and a price change of -0.0436, about 24,073,492 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CGC’s 100-day average volume is 19,375,889 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3146 and a price change of -0.3436.