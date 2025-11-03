Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) did well last session?

While Central Puerto ADR has overperformed by 9.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEPU rose by 7.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.60 to $7.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CEPU.

Analysis of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Central Puerto ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 429.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CEPU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.77%, with a gain of 64.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.15, showing growth from the present price of $15.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CEPU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Central Puerto ADR Shares?

The Argentina based company Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Regulated Electric. When comparing Central Puerto ADR shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 996.46%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.