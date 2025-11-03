Can you still get a good price for W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Shares at this point?

While W & T Offshore Inc has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTI rose by 26.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.59 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WTI. Stifel March 09, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WTI, as published in its report on March 09, 2020. Stifel’s report from March 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for WTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of WTI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.28%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of W & T Offshore Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WTI is recording an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a loss of -7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze W & T Offshore Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.