Can you still get a good price for GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Shares at this point?

While GoodRx Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDRX fell by -27.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.95% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) to Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on December 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GDRX. Raymond James also Upgraded GDRX shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts May 23, 2024d the rating to Outperform on May 23, 2024, and set its price target from $8 to $10. Raymond James May 16, 2024d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GDRX, as published in its report on May 16, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from April 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for GDRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GDRX has an average volume of 4.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -14.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.39, showing growth from the present price of $3.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoodRx Holdings Inc Shares?

Health Information Services giant GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 106.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.