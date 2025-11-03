Can you now get a good deal on Eve Holding Inc’s shares?

While Eve Holding Inc has underperformed by -0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVEX fell by -19.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.70 to $2.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Eve Holding Inc (NYSE: EVEX) recommending Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald also Upgraded EVEX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2024. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on June 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for EVEX, as published in its report on April 24, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for EVEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Eve Holding Inc (EVEX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Eve Holding Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -320.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EVEX is recording an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a loss of -1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.92, showing growth from the present price of $4.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eve Holding Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 84.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.