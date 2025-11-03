Are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’shares a good deal?

While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc has overperformed by 2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTOS rose by 243.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.57 to $22.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on August 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KTOS. Canaccord Genuity also rated KTOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 12, 2025. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on August 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $74. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for KTOS, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. Goldman’s report from June 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $52 for KTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KTOS is recording an average volume of 4.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.07, showing growth from the present price of $90.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc Shares?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 972.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -64.27%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.