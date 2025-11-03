Are Celestica, Inc (CLS) shares a good deal now?

While Celestica, Inc has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLS rose by 273.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $355.50 to $58.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.14% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Securities on October 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CLS. Citigroup also rated CLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $172 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on February 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $166. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLS, as published in its report on February 04, 2025. CIBC’s report from January 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $150 for CLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Celestica, Inc (CLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Celestica, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 37.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CLS is recording an average volume of 3.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a gain of 16.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $352.00, showing growth from the present price of $344.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celestica, Inc Shares?

Celestica, Inc (CLS) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing Celestica, Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 55.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.97%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.