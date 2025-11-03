Analyzing BULL’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Webull Corp’s (BULL) stock is trading at the price of $10.41, a fall of -3.79% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -86.92% less than its 52-week high of $79.56 and 9.12% better than its 52-week low of $9.54. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.37% below the high and +0.10% above the low.

It is also essential to consider BULL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 20.68 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 57194.65. BULL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.14, resulting in an 3.08 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Webull Corp (BULL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Webull Corp (BULL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.01 and 0.01 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.01 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.07 and also replicates -85.71% growth rate year over year.

Webull Corp (NASDAQ: BULL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Webull Corp (BULL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.85% of shares. A total of 93 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 52.71% of its stock and 67.45% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 235.29 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.45 million.

The securities firm GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X FinTech ETF holds 194.53 shares of BULL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.03 million.

An overview of Webull Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Webull Corp (BULL) traded 33,599,398 shares per day, with a moving average of $11.45 and price change of -3.32. With the moving average of $12.90 and a price change of -5.02, about 22,571,830 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BULL’s 100-day average volume is 18,254,061 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.28 and a price change of -0.52.