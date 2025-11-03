AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD) stock on the rise: An overview

While AMTD IDEA Group ADR has overperformed by 24.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTD rose by 7.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.39 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group ADR (AMTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.58%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AMTD IDEA Group ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMTD has an average volume of 34.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.12%, with a gain of 16.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMTD IDEA Group ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.