A year in review: Planet Labs PBC (PL)’s performance in the last year

While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL rose by 232.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.78 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Needham on October 20, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PL. Goldman also rated PL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2025. Craig Hallum January 30, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PL, as published in its report on January 30, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from January 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6.30 for PL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Planet Labs PBC’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PL has an average volume of 11.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.38%, with a loss of -1.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.49, showing growth from the present price of $13.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.