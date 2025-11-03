A year in review: Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)’s performance in the last year

While Daqo New Energy Corp ADR has overperformed by 10.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DQ rose by 68.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.71 to $12.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DQ. HSBC Securities also Downgraded DQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. Daiwa Securities October 30, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DQ, as published in its report on October 30, 2024. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DQ is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.33%, with a gain of 25.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.34, showing decline from the present price of $32.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daqo New Energy Corp ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.