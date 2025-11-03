A closer look at Tempus AI Inc (TEM)’s stock price trends

While Tempus AI Inc has overperformed by 4.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEM rose by 166.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.32 to $31.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, TD Cowen Downgraded Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) to Hold. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TEM. H.C. Wainwright also rated TEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 02, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on April 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. JP Morgan February 25, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEM, as published in its report on February 25, 2025. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 89.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tempus AI Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TEM is recording an average volume of 9.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.77, showing decline from the present price of $89.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tempus AI Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.