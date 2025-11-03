A closer look at Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s (ONCY) current quarter earnings projections

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -5.88% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.12. Its current price is -25.83% under its 52-week high of $1.51 and 243.77% more than its 52-week low of $0.33. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.07% below the high and +3.65% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ONCY’s SMA-200 is $0.8455.

ONCY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 24.45, resulting in an 10.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.38 in simple terms.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY): Earnings History

If we examine Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 17.33% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 17.33%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.12 and -0.12 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.12 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.09 and also replicates -33.33% growth rate year over year.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.32% of its stock and 0.32% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 66.94 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 75641.0.

An overview of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY) traded 878,200 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1947 and price change of -0.2250. With the moving average of $1.2287 and a price change of +0.1250, about 1,093,798 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ONCY’s 100-day average volume is 1,123,978 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0931 and a price change of +0.5624.