A closer look at NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS)’s stock price trends

While NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAMS rose by 47.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.47 to $14.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.55% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for NAMS. Goldman also rated NAMS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on June 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $42. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NAMS, as published in its report on June 10, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 04, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for NAMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 740.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NAMS has an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 6.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.00, showing growth from the present price of $37.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.