A closer look at MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) is warranted

While MARA Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MARA rose by 8.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.28 to $9.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.87% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) recommending Neutral. JP Morgan also Upgraded MARA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2025. Compass Point May 06, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for MARA, as published in its report on May 06, 2025. Rosenblatt’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for MARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MARA Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MARA is recording 54.49M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -6.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MARA Holdings Inc Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) based in the USA. When comparing MARA Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 356.73%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.