A closer look at BBNX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX)’s stock is trading at $27.63 at the moment marking a rise of 1.51% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -9.32% less than their 52-week high of $30.47, and 210.80% over their 52-week low of $8.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.26% below the high and +42.07% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider BBNX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 13.73.BBNX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.12, resulting in an 5.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.64 in simple terms.

Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX): Earnings History

If we examine Beta Bionics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.33, slashing the consensus of -$0.41. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 19.84% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.33 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.41. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 19.84%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 4 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.40 and -0.43 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.41 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -1.82 and also replicates 77.47% growth rate year over year.

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.64% of shares. A total of 158 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 108.01% of its stock and 108.70% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Gilead Fund holding total of 2.95 shares that make 6.69% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80.86 million.

The securities firm MUTUAL FUND SERIES TRUST-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds 1.89 shares of BBNX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.29%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 51.83 million.

An overview of Beta Bionics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) traded 692,011 shares per day, with a moving average of $22.68 and price change of +5.70. With the moving average of $22.03 and a price change of +10.60, about 828,357 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BBNX’s 100-day average volume is 706,029 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.66 and a price change of +8.54.