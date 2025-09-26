Worthington Steel Inc (WS) stock shows negative growth on Thursday

While Worthington Steel Inc has underperformed by -14.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WS fell by -8.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.19 to $21.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.89% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2024, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Worthington Steel Inc (NYSE: WS) recommending Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WS.

Analysis of Worthington Steel Inc (WS)

WS currently pays a dividend of $0.64 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Worthington Steel Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 281.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a loss of -13.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $29.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Worthington Steel Inc Shares?

The USA based company Worthington Steel Inc (WS) is one of the biggest names in Steel. When comparing Worthington Steel Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.