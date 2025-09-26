Workiva Inc (WK)’s results reveal risk

While Workiva Inc has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WK fell by -23.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.83 to $60.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.60% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stephens on March 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WK. Raymond James also Upgraded WK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2025. Stifel December 18, 2024d the rating to Buy on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $102 to $130. BMO Capital Markets resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for WK, as published in its report on November 07, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from August 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for WK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Workiva Inc (WK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.23%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Workiva Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WK is recording an average volume of 755.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a gain of 3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.60, showing growth from the present price of $83.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Workiva Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.