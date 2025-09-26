What was Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)’s performance in the last session?

While Spyre Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -8.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYRE fell by -32.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.26 to $10.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on March 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SYRE. Wedbush also rated SYRE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2024. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYRE, as published in its report on May 02, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from March 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for SYRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE)

One of the most important indicators of Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SYRE is recording 561.31K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.20%, with a gain of 1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.91, showing growth from the present price of $15.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spyre Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.