What was Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)’s performance in the last session?

While Baidu Inc ADR has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIDU rose by 60.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.60 to $74.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.00% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Arete Upgraded Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) to Buy. A report published by Nomura on February 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIDU. Susquehanna November 25, 2024d its ‘Positive’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BIDU, as published in its report on November 25, 2024. China Renaissance’s report from November 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $86 for BIDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.47%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Baidu Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BIDU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $121.17, showing decline from the present price of $135.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Baidu Inc ADR Shares?

The China based company Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Baidu Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.21%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.