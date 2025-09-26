What technical indicators reveal about LOMA stock

While Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR has underperformed by -2.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOMA fell by -35.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.17 to $7.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.59% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LOMA. Itau BBA also Upgraded LOMA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14.20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2025. BofA Securities April 08, 2024d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LOMA, as published in its report on April 08, 2024. UBS’s report from April 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LOMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LOMA is recording 593.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a gain of 8.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.10, showing growth from the present price of $7.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR Shares?

The Building Materials market is dominated by Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) based in the Argentina. When comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -98.95%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.