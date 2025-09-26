What is CMBT’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, CMB.Tech NV’s (CMBT) stock is trading at the price of $9.98, a gain of 3.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -43.29% less than its 52-week high of $17.60 and 30.47% better than its 52-week low of $7.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.71% below the high and +27.04% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CMBT’s SMA-200 is $9.47.

It is also essential to consider CMBT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.70 for the last year.CMBT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.46, resulting in an 18.68 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

CMB.Tech NV (CMBT): Earnings History

If we examine CMB.Tech NV’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24, beating the consensus of $0.26. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.5, resulting in a -191.08% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.26. That was a difference of -$0.5 and a surprise of -191.08%.

CMB.Tech NV (NYSE: CMBT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CMB.Tech NV (CMBT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 56.57% of shares. A total of 75 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.09% of its stock and 7.11% of its float.

Aug 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cambria ETF Trust-Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holding total of 518.91 shares that make 0.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.16 million.

The securities firm Dimensional ETF Trust-Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 135.36 shares of CMBT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.35 million.

An overview of CMB.Tech NV’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CMB.Tech NV (CMBT) traded 3,091,212 shares per day, with a moving average of $9.42 and price change of +1.63. With the moving average of $9.08 and a price change of +0.61, about 2,468,269 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CMBT’s 100-day average volume is 1,289,354 shares, alongside a moving average of $9.20 and a price change of +0.42.